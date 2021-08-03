Jennifer Lopez’s former trainer swears by glute bridges for a juicy, round butt

J-Lo at the 2015 Met Gala (l) and performing at the 2020 Super Bowl. Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris/Jeff Kravitz

Jennifer Lopez’s former trainer told Insider her favorite exercise for toning the glutes is bridging.

The simple bodyweight movement helps build “a great, toned backside,” according to Johanna Sapakie.

Adding weights to your movements will help stimulate muscle growth.

Building a peachy butt like Jennifer Lopez’s doesn’t happen over night, but the star’s former trainer swears by one exercise in particular.

“For a great, toned backside, I love bridging,” Flexitpro trainer Johanna Sapakie told Insider.

Sapakie, who trained Lopez for her 2019 film “Hustlers” and her 2020 Super Bowl performance, said bridging is one of her favorite moves because it “helps provide the engagement your bum needs to keep it lifted from underneath.”

To perform a bridge, start by lying on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Exhale, and engage your core. Without arching your back, squeeze your bum and lift your hips up as high as possible.

“Ideally, at the top of your bridge, your hips, knees, and shoulders should make one diagonal line,” Sapakie said. “In a controlled manner, press up and down through this position by squeezing and releasing your glutes.”

There are many different ways to bridge, too.

Sapakie suggests trying single leg bridging (with one leg extended into the air). You can also experiment with different pulsing tempos and patterns, and what she calls a “hula dancing” technique. The “hula” bridge begins in the basic bridge position, but you alternate, squeezing each butt cheek.

“This should cause each hip bone to press upwards individually,” Sapakie said. “Do a set of 20 reps keeping your ribcage closed the whole time. Finish with both sides squeezing together and both hips pressing up to the sky. Lower down, take a deep breath, repeat!”

Adding weights to your workouts will deliver the best results

Growing glutes requires a focus on muscle building and the right nutrition to fuel gains, personal trainer Irving “Zeus” Hyppolite previously told Insider’s Gabby Landsverk.

Aim to train your legs and glutes 2-3 times a week, focusing on movements like squats and deadlifts, as well as glute bridges, ensuring you rest and recover between each.

The glutes consist of three muscles – maximus, medius, and minimus – and creating a well-rounded, peachy booty requires working all of them, so think about varying your exercises and stance.

While you can certainly work your glute muscles using just body weight or bands, you’ll get the best results by adding weights – putting the muscles under more tension stimulates growth.

“Weight training is the key component. Loading the exercise with weight helps us achieve the look we want for almost any muscle,” Hyppolite said.