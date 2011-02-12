6 Ways To Build An iPhone App Without Knowing Anything

There’s an app for almost everything, but is there one for your business?
Just like a website, an app is yet another important representation of your identity.
But, you don’t need to be intimidated by terms like “Objective-C” or “C++.” With a little bit of patience and some help from a third party, you can design and publish an app quite easily. Here are six places to help you get started.
If you want to see your app come together using a slick web interface, give AppMakr a try. You'll get incredibly far without having to spend a dime. Paid options allow for advanced customisation and in-depth support.
Bands can use MobBase to create an iPhone app that will share their music, Twitter feed, tour dates, and photos.
Without your needing to know anything, Swebapps lets you design advanced apps that include streaming audio, photo galleries, map and location capabilities, and even podcasts.
My App Builder has been used to create over 500 apps. Build an identical app for iPhone and Android platforms. You only need to provide them with your content and a 'blueprint.' The rest is done for you for only $29 a month.
For $39 per month, Bizness Apps will let you choose from a menu of options to create your iPhone app within your web browser. The company also guarantees to finish your app for you if you run into trouble. To learn more, check out our intro to the service here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.