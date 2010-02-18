How To Build A customised Facebook Page For Your Business

Photo: Facebook

The layout of Facebook’s standard fan page is not likely to thrill your customers.



So why not try a customised one instead?

It’s pretty easy: just download the Facebook app “Static FBML” and upload your desired content.

Matt Silverman, Associate Features Editor for Mashable, explains how to do it in a post at the OPEN Forum:

You’ve probably seen custom Fan Pages like those of Best Buy and Victoria’s Secret. When you land there, you start on what is essentially a mini website within Facebook, instead of the Page’s wall or feed.

These are often used to promote deals, call attention to new products, or simply welcome visitors with an attractive branded splash page. Anyone with a Fan Page can create one, but it takes a little effort.

