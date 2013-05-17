This Is How To Build A Facebook Clone, According To Facebook Systems Engineer

If you want to build a Facebook-like site where people can play games and share content, here’s how to do it.



Chris Scholz, a systems engineer at Facebook, recently wrote on Quora how Facebook is built. Some of the information is pretty general, since a lot of what goes into building Facebook is proprietary.

Here’s a quick summary:

Facebook’s front-end is primarily delivered through PHP, a popular scripting language for Web development. It runs on a compiling system similar or equal to HipHop for PHP.

Facebook relies on dozens of data centres and thousands of servers to handle things like its user database, Graph Search queries, and photo and video uploads.

Facebook designs a lot of its own hardware so the site can be as efficient and cost-effective as possible. It uses “load balancers to make sure that machines which are free take on more load.” Facebook physically maintains all of those machines.

A lot of internal tools are written in Python or Bash.

Lots of back-end tools are written in C, C++, Java, or Perl.

