How To Build A $170 Million Company From Scratch

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/c8b9b9149394be492fe68300/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="aaron patzer tbi" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]
Aaron Patzer, the guy who just sold personal finance startup Mint to Intuit for $170 million, recently gave a talk at a startup event explaining how he did it.
Some highlights:
- “Ideas are a dime a dozen; it’s the execution that matters.”
- In the early going, force yourself to live on about $30,000 a year. Patzer managed to pull this off living in Silicon Valley. Expect to pay an engineer slightly more than you alot yourself, and to give up a point or two of equity. That should be your only hire when you launch.
- On paying your taxes: “Just ignore that and clean it up when you get funding.”
The whole speech is well worth your time. Here’s the video. See the deck below.
Mint CEO Aaron Patzer on Startups from Techcrunch on Vimeo.
