You've Probably Been Screwing Up Your French Press Coffee All Along

A new wave of coffee drinking has swept across the country.



Coffee houses like Stumptown Coffee in Portland, Oregon and Intelligentsia in Los Angeles turned what used to be a simple cup of Joe into something between an exact science and an art form.

We recently stopped by Maialino, a restaurant in Manhattan, where head barista Natalie Czech, showed us what it takes to make a perfect cup of french press coffee, and why being coffee obsessed is worth the trouble.

Watch the video below to see how it’s done.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Produced by Robert Libetti

