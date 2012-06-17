One Website Thinks You Should Spend The Day Before Valentine's Digitally Breaking Up With All Your Exes

Photo: YourTango.com

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and chances are you’ve got your ex on your mind.You also know that he or she “is tired from a weekend ski trip,” or rooting, “Go, Packers!” or finding the political unrest in Egypt “so crazy. hooked on al-jazeera.”



In fact, 48 per cent (including 42 per cent of married people) said they look at their ex’s Facebook or other social networking profile too often, according to YourTango.com, a resource on love & relationships.

And in response, YourTango has designated February 13 as the first annual “Break Up With Your Ex” day, and offers these tips on how to really sever the ties that bind in this digital world:

* Unfriend your former boyfriends, girlfriends, spouses and partners on Facebook

* Unfollow your ex on Twitter, Foursquare and any other social networking sites

* Untag and/or delete photos of yourself and that person online, on your computer and phone

* Delete songs and playlists that remind you of the person

* Block or erase the person on Google chat, AIM and other instant messaging services

So the next time you catch yourself flipping through your ex’s latest photos, check out Facebook.com/YourTango to cut the addiction.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.