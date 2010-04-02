Variety.com, open and free.

The Wrap gives us the goods on how to break down Variety’s paywall, which went up in December.Users have to register for the Hollywood trade’s website, Variety.com, and so they can see a limited number of articles on the site for free each month. If they want unfettered access to the site, they need to pay for a subscription. A year’s subscription is $329.99 a month.



Other media companies building paywalls and metered models have blamed Google for allowing users to access their sites without paying. But there is more than one way to jump the fence.

Here’s how it works, via The Wrap:

1. Click on a Variety.com article.

2. Replace www.variety.com with the IP address 199.212.222.13 in the browser bar.

3. Click away!

