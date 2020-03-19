How to break a fever and help alleviate your symptoms

Boris Zhitkov/Getty Images A fever will likely need to run its course, but you can take steps to reduce symptoms.

A fever, which is generally considered a temperature above 100.4° F, is most commonly caused by infection, and is an effective response to fighting off viruses like the flu. It’s often associated with symptoms like chills, muscle aches, and weakness.

Most fevers will go away on their own in a few days and are not considered dangerous, but treating a fever with home remedies, and sometimes medication, can keep you more comfortable. Here’s what you need to know.

How to break a fever



Fevers generally last between one and seven days, says Georgine Nanos, MD. “Most fevers, especially those caused by viruses, are usually self-limited, meaning they will resolve on their own,” she says.

Despite the fact that they’re usually not dangerous, fevers can be uncomfortable, especially if they go above 101° F. Fevers that are especially high (above 104° F) or that are uncomfortable should be treated, says Joshua Mansour, MD. Here’s how:

Drinking plenty of fluids. Fever can cause dehydration, so getting lots of fluids – particularly water – is important for both comfort and treatment. Some research has found that hot drinks provide more relief from symptoms like chills and runny nose than cold drinks.

Fever can cause dehydration, so getting lots of fluids – particularly water – is important for both comfort and treatment. Some research has found that hot drinks provide more relief from symptoms like chills and runny nose than cold drinks. Cool the skin by using ice packs or a cool washcloth to the forehead or wrists. Avoid a cold bath, since that could cause you to shiver, which will raise your temperature more. These steps can improve comfort, although they won’t address the root cause of the fever.

by using ice packs or a cool washcloth to the forehead or wrists. Avoid a cold bath, since that could cause you to shiver, which will raise your temperature more. These steps can improve comfort, although they won’t address the root cause of the fever. Rest. Staying in bed as much as possible, and sleeping whenever you’re drowsy, allows your body to fight the underlying infection. Dress in light clothes and blankets, even if you’re feeling chilled.

When to take medication for a fever



Research is mixed about whether it is best to treat fevers or allow them to run their course. Fevers can be protective during an infection, though if there is discomfort, you can reduce symptoms with antipyretics – medications that suppress fever.

The Mayo Clinic suggests treating babies between six months and two years old when their fever reaches 102° F (for babies under six months with a fever, call the doctor). Anyone older than two should use medication if their fever is higher than 102° F and they are experiencing discomfort.

“If you’re uncomfortable from the symptoms of a fever then it would be appropriate to take fever-reducing medications,” Nanos says. “Reducing fever with medication also reduces associated symptoms of headache, chills, fatigue, muscle pains, and joint pains.”

The most common medications for treating fever are:

Ibuprofen (Advil, Mortrin, and others):Ibuprofen can be used for most people older than six months of age, following dosing guidelines. If you have high blood pressure, heart disease, or kidney disease, ask your doctor before using ibuprofen.

(Advil, Mortrin, and others):Ibuprofen can be used for most people older than six months of age, following dosing guidelines. If you have high blood pressure, heart disease, or kidney disease, ask your doctor before using ibuprofen. Acetaminophen (Tylenol and others): Acetaminophen can be used in infants and people of all ages, following the appropriate dosing guidelines. If you have liver disease, ask your doctor before using this medication.

In addition, some studies have found that combined and alternating doses of ibuprofen and acetaminophen to be more effective at reducing fever in children. However, it’s important not to give too much medication, so seeking medical advice from your provider is important before trying this.

“The dosage of the medications differ between adults and children and is important to pay close attention,” Mansour says. “It is important to avoid taking too much or for a very prolonged time.”

Treating the underlying cause of the fever with medication is sometimes important. Bacterial infections might need to be treated with antibiotics. Some viral infections, including the flu, can be treated with antiviral medications like Tamiflu.

“Treatment of the underlying cause will also reduce a fever, but this can take time,” Mansour says. For more information about treating the underlying cause of a fever, read our article about the most common causes of a fever.

Related stories about infectious disease:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.