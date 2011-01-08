Mac App Store Hack Lets Users Get Angry Birds For Free

Photo: Mac App Store screenshot

There’s a loophole in the new Mac apps that can be easily exploited, giving savvy users access to paid apps for free.It won’t work for every paid app, but we tested the process with Angry Birds and it worked.



We first spotted the simple hack through Y Combinator News, which linked to instructions on Pastebin.

The instructions are pretty straightforward and simple, if you really don’t want to shell out $5 for Angry Birds. But, you probably should, it’s a fair price.

For developers worried about this hack affecting them, we also saw instructions on how to prevent it on Craftymind, also via Y Combinator’s news feed.

