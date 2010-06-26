5 Ways To Boost Your Chances Of Getting Approved For A Bank Loan

Note: This post was originally published on OPEN Forum.



Despite recent moves by the Obama administration to loosen bank lending to small businesses, it still can be tricky to get a loan.

But, it’s not impossible, especially for firms with a healthy balance sheet.

“If the owner has a strong credit history, the company has been in business for a number of years and revenues and profits are on the rise, you can get a loan or a credit line,” says Ken Gaebler, principal of Walker Sands, a Chicago-based marketing and web design company that just received a $75,000 line of credit.

Yet, you’ll have to jump through at least a few hoops before you get approved.

Here’s what you need to know to make sure you land on your feet.

