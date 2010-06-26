5 Ways To Boost Your Chances Of Getting Approved For A Bank Loan

Note: This post was originally published on OPEN Forum.
Despite recent moves by the Obama administration to loosen bank lending to small businesses, it still can be tricky to get a loan.
But, it’s not impossible, especially for firms with a healthy balance sheet.
“If the owner has a strong credit history, the company has been in business for a number of years and revenues and profits are on the rise, you can get a loan or a credit line,” says Ken Gaebler, principal of Walker Sands, a Chicago-based marketing and web design company that just received a $75,000 line of credit.
Yet, you’ll have to jump through at least a few hoops before you get approved.
Here’s what you need to know to make sure you land on your feet.
That's especially true if you have a top-notch credit rating and positive cash flow. Consider reviewing your case with a loan specialist at a small business development centre. Then, try to arrange another meeting with the bank's loan officer, just to discuss why you didn't qualify. Your goal is to pinpoint the problem, so you can figure out what to do about it. You might, for example, discover you need to change the way you manage cash flow. Or, it could be you simply aren't profitable enough. Then again, you might need to find a bank with more experience lending to your industry.
Bottom line: Keep trying!
