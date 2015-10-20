Simple science-backed steps to finding your purpose in life

Do you wake up each morning with a sense of determination to start the day, as if every day held a clear purpose for you and you alone?

Researchers have found that people who feel like they lead a meaningful life are generally less depressed, healthier, and live longer.

But it is not easy to find your one and true purpose.

That’s why the producers at Happify — a website and app that offers psychology-based games to increase your happiness — dove into the scientific literature to uncover what sorts of activities and traits people who lead meaningful lives have in common.

They combined these commonalities into this graphic so that people who feel lost and a lacking in purpose can use these simple, science-backed steps to help them discover how to live a meaningful life:

