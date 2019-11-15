How to bookmark websites on a Samsung Galaxy S10, and edit your bookmark list

Henry Nicholls/Reuters It’s easy to bookmark websites on a Samsung Galaxy S10.

You can bookmark your favourite websites on a Samsung Galaxy S10 in Samsung Internet, the default web browser.

To add a bookmark, just tap the star-shaped icon at the top of the screen.

You can open saved bookmarks from the Bookmark List icon at the bottom of the screen.

You can also edit or delete bookmarks from your list at any time.

The default browser on your Samsung Galaxy S10 is called Samsung Internet, and this app makes it easy to add, edit, and organise your favourite websites using bookmarks.

Here’s how to use bookmarks on a Samsung Galaxy S10.

How to add bookmarks on a Samsung Galaxy S10



1. Start the Internet app and open a web page that you want to bookmark.

2. Tap the Bookmark icon (which looks like a star) at the top left of the screen. The page will then be saved as a bookmark.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Use the one-tap bookmark icon to save web pages as bookmarks.

3. To open this bookmarked page afterwards, tap the star-shaped Bookmark List icon at the bottom of the screen and tap the bookmark from the list.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The Bookmark List icon at the bottom of the screen opens a page with all of your saved bookmarks.

How to edit bookmarks on a Samsung Galaxy S10



You can rearrange the order of your bookmarks and rename them from the Bookmark List.

1. Tap the Bookmark List icon at the bottom of the screen.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The Bookmark List icon is the star-shaped button at the bottom of the screen.

2. Tap the three dots at the top right of the screen, and then tap “Edit.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Choose Edit from the Bookmark List menu.

3. To rearrange the bookmarks, tap, hold, and drag a bookmark to change its order in the list.

4. To edit the name of a bookmark, tap it. Then tap the three dots and choose “Edit bookmark.” Edit the bookmark and tap “Save.”

How to delete bookmarks on a Samsung Galaxy S10



If you no longer want a bookmark, there are two ways to delete it.

The easiest way is to open a bookmarked page and then tap the Bookmark icon at the top left of the screen. The icon will turn from yellow (meaning it’s bookmarked) to transparent.

Or you can do this:

1. Tap the Bookmark List icon at the bottom of the screen.

2. Tap the three dots at the top right of the screen, and then tap “Edit.”

3. Tap the bookmark you want to delete.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider When you select a bookmark, you can choose to delete it using the trash icon at the bottom of the screen.

4. Tap “Delete” at the bottom right of the screen.

