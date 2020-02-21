How to bookmark a website in Microsoft Edge and find your bookmarks later

South_agency/Getty Images It’s easy to bookmark a website in Microsoft Edge.

You can bookmark pages in Microsoft Edge by adding them to your favourites list.

There are two ways to bookmark in Microsoft Edge: with a keyboard command, or by pressing a star icon.

Bookmarking pages makes it easy to open them again later, and is especially useful for pages you visit often.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

You put a bookmark in a physical book to make it easier to find the page you were at. Digital bookmarks do the same for websites.

In Microsoft Edge, when you set a bookmark – which are also called “favourites” – it makes it easier to find a website later. It also makes Edge more likely to suggest the website when you start typing its name into your address bar.

It only takes a moment to bookmark a website in Microsoft Edge. Here’s how to do it on your Mac or PC.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to bookmark a page in Microsoft Edge



1. Navigate to the page that you want to save.

2. If you’re on a PC, press Ctrl + D on your keyboard. If you’re on a Mac, press Command + D.

You can also click the star icon at the right side of the address bar.

3. When you bookmark a page, you’ll be presented with a few options. One is to name the bookmark – this is what the bookmark you create will be titled. By default, it will be the name of the webpage.

Ross James/Business Insider Bookmarking a page brings up these options, and highlights the star icon.

4. You’ll also be asked to choose a folder that the bookmark will be stored in.

If you don’t have a folder that you want to put it in, then you can pick “Choose another folder.” You can make a new folder here, and you can create sub-folders inside of existing folders.

Ross James/Business Insider You’ll be given the option to create a new folder and title it.

To find bookmarks you’ve previously made, you can click the three dots at the top-right of the screen to access the options menu, and then click “Favourites.” The bookmarks saved to your “Favourites bar” will be shown here.

Ross James/Business Insider You can find some of your stored bookmarks in the ‘Favourites’ submenu.

For a more comprehensive list of your bookmarks, you can enter “edge://favourites/” (without the quotes) into your address bar and go there.

Ross James/Business Insider This page is very useful if you keep a large library of bookmarks and subfolders that you want to sort through.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.