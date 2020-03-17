How to book an Airbnb on a computer or mobile device in 4 simple steps

Shutterstock You can book an Airbnb from a list of available options on your computer or mobile device.

You can easily book an Airbnb from a vast number of available listings on the site.

Before you start looking for rentals, take time to thoroughly complete your own profile as a detailed profile will expedite the confirmation process from a host.

Before you finalise on your Airbnb booking, make sure to read the host’s reviews and look for any extra charges that may associate with the reservation.

Whether you are using the mobile Airbnb app or the company’s website via computer, the process of booking an Airbnb is blissfully simple, especially compared to the often-laborious work of booking a hotel online or even over the phone.

If you are new to Airbnb, the first step of the process is to create your user account and fill in your profile. Be prepared to share a picture for your profile, register a credit card, add some personal information, and enter your email, phone number, and the details from a government ID.

Then, you are all set to book an Airbnb. Here’s how.

How to book an Airbnb

1. Tap open the Airbnb app on your mobile device or proceed to the website on your computer.

2. Enter the name of the city and state (or province or country) into the search bar at the top of the screen.

3. Tap or click the “Dates” and “Guests” buttons to enter the appropriate information and save when finished.

Steven John/Business Insider Setting the parameters of your stay before you search for properties will save you lots of time, so note your dates, number of guests, budget, and so forth before you begin searching for properties.

4. You can now start searching through properties that meet your criteria. Once you find one, tap or click on it and read through the listing carefully. Don’t hesitate to use the “Contact host” button if you have questions, but once you’re set on a place, click or tap “Reserve.”

Steven John/Business Insider Hosts have the right not to accept your booking or even to cancel a scheduled stay if they become uncomfortable with you, so keep your profile accurate and make sure to be the best guest you can be.

You will have a chance to review the details, and then confirm the booking request by hitting “Reserve” again. The host now has 24 hours to confirm your stay.

