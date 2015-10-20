How to book a table at Rene Redzepi's Noma when it opens in Sydney

Chef Rene Redzepi discusses indigenous foods with Aboriginal people in the Northern Territory. Photo: Tourism Australia

Bookings for one of the world’s best restaurants, Noma, when it relocates to Australia for next year, will open online on October 30, at 10am AEDT.

Danish chef René Redzepi’s Noma Australia at Barangaroo in Sydney is open for 10 weeks from January 26 to April 2, 2016. Redzepi is closing his Copenhagen restaurant for winter while he relocates his entire team to Sydney from late December this year.

All tables will be open for bookings for lunch and dinner, Tuesday to Saturday, at once and offered in groups of two, four, six and eight people. Reservations can only be made for one table at a time.

Reservations are non-refundable and will only be transferable when guests can no longer attend and must be registered with the team.

The menu, which focuses on Australian produce, will cost $485 per person, plus drinks. The $485 will have to be paid at the time of booking.

Noma will offer all-Australian wine matches with the degustation menu, as well as a short global wine list.

Redzepi said he’s still finalising the menu but it’s coming along well.

“Between our sommeliers and kitchen staff we’ve already been on six research trips to Australia over the past 10 months,” he said. “We’ve gone to as many regions as we can, to get a good perspective on the amazing produce in Australia.”

The relocation of Redzepi’s restaurant to Australia is being supported by Tourism Australia and Barangaroo developer Lend Lease.

Bookings for Noma Australia, will be available here .

