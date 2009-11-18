How To Blow Your Business School Interview

You can't actually be overprepared for your interview. But you can definitely seem overprepared.

Practicing your answers to standard questions is one of the essential parts of interview preparation. But remember that you are supposed to be having a conversation, not delivering a speech.

This might seem obvious, but one of the most frequent complaints of interviewers is that a candidate's responses sound scripted. If you are well prepared, you will probably get at least one or two questions that are almost exactly what you are expecting. If you deliver an answer that is you have worked out word-for-word, you are likely to sound insincere.

You should know exactly how you would answer the most common questions, but not exactly what you will say. Make yourself come up with new words to express the same answer each time you practice. You want to give the impression that you have given the matter a lot of thought, not that you have prepared a response.