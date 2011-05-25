How To Stop Twitter From Spamming Your Inbox With Those New "@ Mentions" Notifications

Twitter just started rolling out updates to its notifications system which will “help you” by sending you a barrage of emails every time somebody mentions you, retweets you, replies to you, or favourites something you’ve tweeted.



We get enough emails as is, so as soon as we started receiving these emails, we definitely wanted to turn them off. Here’s how to do it:

Open up Twitter in your web browser Click your username in the top right corner and go to Settings Click the Notifications tab Uncheck any emails you don’t want

