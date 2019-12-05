How to block text messages on your iPhone from specific senders, and unblock them if you change your mind

Jennifer Still
Prykhodov/Getty ImagesYou can easily block unwanted phone calls and messages from any number or contact on your iPhone.

There’s nothing worse than receiving unwanted text messages. Whether they’re from businesses spamming you with “special offers” or an ex who just refuses to give you space and move on, it’s tiresome and obnoxious to continually see these messages pouring in.

Thankfully, the iPhone allows you to block text messages from any number on your device in a few simple steps.

You can block contacts already stored in your phone from contacting you or block unknown numbers not stored on your device. When blocked, the owner of that phone number won’t be able to text or call you, though they won’t be informed that they have been blocked.

Here’s how to block messages on your iPhone.

How to block text messages on your iPhone

1. Open the Messages app on your iPhone.

2. Open the text message from the number or contact you wish you block.

3. Tap the number or contact at the top of the message, then click the small info button.

How to block text messages on iPhoneJennifer Still/Business InsiderTap the ‘i’ icon.

4. On the Details screen, tap the right facing arrow next to the name, phone number, or address which texted you.

How to block text messages on iPhoneJennifer Still/Business InsiderNext, tap the arrow.

5. Tap “Block this Caller.”

How to block text messages on iPhoneJennifer Still/Business InsiderTap ‘Block this Caller’ to stop receiving messages and calls from this number.

6. From the pop-up that appears, tap “Block Contact” again to confirm.

How to block text messages on iPhone4Jennifer Still/Business InsiderTap ‘Block Contact.’

How to unblock a number on your iPhone

1. Note, that you can see and edit your blocked contacts at any time by opening the Settings app from your iPhone’s home screen, then tapping Messages.

2. Next, tap “Blocked Contacts” under the SMS/MMS section.

How to block text messages on iPhoneJennifer Still/Business InsiderAll of the numbers and contact you’ve blocked will be in this tab.

3. You can remove a contact or number from the blocked list by swiping left, then tapping “Unblock.”

