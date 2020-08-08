How to block someone on YouTube so that they can't comment on your videos

Shutterstock It’s easy to block people on YouTube.

You can block someone on YouTube by opening their profile and choosing the “Block user” option on their “About” page.

To block a user using the YouTube mobile app, go to the user’s profile page and tap the three-dot menu at the top of the page.

You can see all your blocked users and unblock them on desktop through the YouTube Studio page, or on mobile by going to each profile page you blocked individually.

When you block someone on YouTube, you stop that user from commenting on your videos but won’t prevent the user from viewing your videos.

Posting videos on your YouTube channel means opening your work up to the general public, and that can lead to unwanted comments from some users.

If you have unpleasant interactions with a YouTube user, you can block them from making additional comments on your videos.

Note that this won’t stop them from viewing your videos – it only stops them from commenting. There’s no way to block someone from watching a video, aside from making it unavailable to everyone in their country.

Here’s how to do it using a Mac or PC, and an iPhone or Android device.

How to block someone on YouTube using a computer



1. Open YouTube in any internet browser and navigate to the profile of the user you want to block. To do this, you’ll just have to find a comment or video by them and click their username.

2. At the top right of the user’s profile page, “About.” Then click the grey flag icon that appears on the page that opens.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Open the ‘About’ section.

3. In the pop-up menu, click “Block user.” Confirm you really want to block the individual by clicking “Submit.”

William Antonelli/Business Insider Click the flag on a user’s profile page to block him or her.

How to block someone on YouTube using the mobile app



1. Start the YouTube app on your phone and open the profile of the person you want to block. You can do this by tapping their profile picture wherever they have posted.

2. At the top of their profile, tap the three-dot icon and then click “Block user” from the pop-up menu.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Use the three-dot menu to block a user.

3. Confirm that you really want to block the user.

How to unblock someone on YouTube



If you block someone – either intentionally or by accident – and later want to let this person comment on your videos again, you can easily unblock the user using the website.

1. From the YouTube homepage, click your account avatar at the top-right and then click “YouTube Studio” in the drop-down menu.

2. In the navigation pane on the left, click “Settings.” The Settings window should appear.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Go to Settings in YouTube Studio to see users who have been blocked.

3. Click “Community.”

4. In the “Hidden users” section, find the person you want to unblock and click the “X” to remove them from the list.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider In the Settings window, the ‘Hidden users’ section contains anyone you have blocked.

You can also unblock a user by going to their profile page (either in the web browser or on the mobile app) and selecting “Unblock user” from the flag or three-dot menu.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Any blocked user can be unblocked from the same menu they were initially blocked from.

