How to block someone on the Tinder app by unmatching from them

SOPA Images/Contributor/Getty Images Tinder doesn’t have a blocking feature, but unmatching offers the same protections.

You can’t “block” someone on Tinder, but unmatching from them works the same way.

When you unmatch with someone on Tinder, you won’t be able to see each other when you swipe, and your conversations will disappear.

If you want to unmatch someone, unlike blocking on other platforms, there is no way to undo it.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Tinder revolutionised the way people date online. Instead of browsing profiles for hours and searching out potential dates, you can merely “swipe right” on the people you like, and “swipe left” on those you don’t.

Swiping right makes it easier than ever to meet and connect with people, but there are still some drawbacks to it.

While most people you meet on Tinder are probably just like you â€” respectful and trying to find a genuine match â€” you can run into some people you’d rather not connect with. On Tinder, if you somehow come into contact with someone you no longer want to be connected to, you can’t block them. But you can unmatch with them.

If you’re unmatching with this person because they were harassing or stalking you, or doing something else that might mean they pose a danger to other people, you should also report them to Tinder to take action.

When you unmatch someone on Tinder, you are automatically removed from each others’ matches list. Your conversations are also deleted, and they won’t be able to interact with you on the app ever again. There is currently no way to undo this action, so make sure unmatching is what you want.

If so, here’s how to do it.

How to block someone on Tinder by unmatching

1. Open the Tinder app.

2. Go to your conversations by tapping the speech bubble in the top right corner.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider This will take you to your private messages with matches.

3. Tap on the conversation with the person you want to unmatch with.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Make sure this is the person you want to unmatch with.

4. In the top right corner of the screen, tap the shield icon.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider The shield icon indicates the app’s safety tools.

5. In the pop-up menu labelled “Safety Toolkit,” tap “Unmatch” disconnect your profiles and block the Tinder user from seeing your profile or contacting you.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap unmatch to disconnect your profiles.

6. Tap “yes, unmatch” in the second pop-up to confirm your action.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Confirm to finish unmatching.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.