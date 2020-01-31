You can't block someone on Spotify, but you can adjust your privacy settings — here's how

Devon Delfino
ShutterstockYou can’t block someone on Spotify, but you can adjust your privacy settings so users can’t see your activity or playlists.

Protecting your data is important, and, sometimes, so is the ability to block people from seeing your activity.

Unfortunately, on Spotify it isn’t possible to block individual users or make your profile completely private. That said, there are things you can do to make your Spotify account as private as possible.

Here’s a breakdown of the steps you can take to get there:

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $US699.99 at Best Buy)

MacBook Pro (From $US1,299.99 at Best Buy)

How to make your Spotify account as private as possible

First, you’ll want to limit your shared data:

1. Open Spotify on your PC or Mac computer and log into your account, if necessary.

2. Click the down carrot next to your account name and select “Settings.”

How to block someone on SpotifyDevon Delfino/Business InsiderClick ‘Settings.’

3. Scroll down to the “Social” section and click the toggle next to “Make my new playlists public” so it turns grey. Then, click the “Start a private session to listen anonymously” toggle. It should turn green and grey out the other two options.

Block someone on spotifyDevon Delfino/Business InsiderThe toggles should look like this once switched.

Next, you’ll want to make your existing playlists private. Here’s how:

1. Open one of your playlists.

2. Click the three dots next to the “Play” button, toward the top of the playlist page.

3. Select “Make Secret.”

How to block someone on SpotifyDevon Delfino/Business InsiderClick ‘Make Secret.’

4. Repeat the process for every playlist that you want to make private.

embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.