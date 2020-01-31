You can't block someone on Spotify, but you can adjust your privacy settings — here's how

Shutterstock You can’t block someone on Spotify, but you can adjust your privacy settings so users can’t see your activity or playlists.

You can’t block someone on Spotify, but there is a workaround that can help you accomplish a similar end.

The best solution is to make your playlists private and adjust your profile privacy settings.

Protecting your data is important, and, sometimes, so is the ability to block people from seeing your activity.

Unfortunately, on Spotify it isn’t possible to block individual users or make your profile completely private. That said, there are things you can do to make your Spotify account as private as possible.

Here’s a breakdown of the steps you can take to get there:

How to make your Spotify account as private as possible

First, you’ll want to limit your shared data:

1. Open Spotify on your PC or Mac computer and log into your account, if necessary.

2. Click the down carrot next to your account name and select “Settings.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘Settings.’

3. Scroll down to the “Social” section and click the toggle next to “Make my new playlists public” so it turns grey. Then, click the “Start a private session to listen anonymously” toggle. It should turn green and grey out the other two options.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider The toggles should look like this once switched.

Next, you’ll want to make your existing playlists private. Here’s how:

1. Open one of your playlists.

2. Click the three dots next to the “Play” button, toward the top of the playlist page.

3. Select “Make Secret.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘Make Secret.’

4. Repeat the process for every playlist that you want to make private.

