How to block someone on Pinterest using the website or mobile app to prevent them from messaging or following you

Kim Kulish/Getty Images You can block a Pinterest user on the mobile app pr desktop site.

You can block someone on Pinterest by going to their profile and selecting the three horizontal dots above their board.

When you block someone on Pinterest, you can no longer message each other, follow each other, or save one another’s pins.

Once you block someone, you can still show up in each others’ feeds and searches, and pins of theirs that you saved will not disappear from your boards unless you delete them manually.

Pinterest is the perfect platform for keeping your ideas organised, whether you’re trying to put together plans for a bachelorette party, a home remodel, or a Dungeons and Dragons game.

On Pinterest, you can browse your feed based on interests and “pin” what you like to your board. Occasionally you might follow someone if you consistently like what they post. A private messaging function, similar to what’s available on most social media, allows you to directly communicate with other Pinterest users.

But if you find yourself receiving hateful messages, spam, or want to limit the private interaction someone has with you on the social site, the best thing to do is block the user who is sending them.

When you block somebody on Pinterest, they will no longer be able to follow you, message you, or save your pins. If they try to, they will be notified that you blocked them. They can still appear in your searches and on your feed, and pins of theirs that you have saved will not disappear.

If you want to block someone on Pinterest, here’s how to do it.

How to block someone on Pinterest on a computer

1. Log in to Pinterest.com on a web browser.

2. Visit the profile of the user you wish to block.

3. Tap the three horizontal dots on the upper left corner of their profile board.

Abbey White/Business Insider On the website, personal and business accounts can be blocked the same way.

4. In the dropdown menu that appears, tap the Block button.

Abbey White/Business Insider This will prevent the blocked account from messaging or following you.

5. A message will appear asking you to confirm this action. Tap Block again to complete the process and block the user.

How to block someone on Pinterest on the mobile app

1. Open the Pinterest app on your mobile device.

2. Go to the profile of the user or business you want to block.

3. Tap the three horizontal dots in the upper right corner of the profile

4. Tap Block from the pop-up menu.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider The three dots are located to the right of the red Follow button.

5. Select Block again to confirm the action.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider The block button is in red on the right.

