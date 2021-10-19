How to block someone on Facebook using a computer or mobile device

You can block someone on Facebook in a few steps using any computer, phone, or tablet. Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

When you block someone on Facebook, you prevent them from messaging you, tagging you, and seeing your posts and profile.

It isn’t easily apparent to the other person that you blocked them.

You can block someone through the mobile app or Facebook’s website.

Given social media’s ability to message virtually anyone, there are certain pitfalls with having a profile on Facebook. If you’re on the receiving end of some online trolling or harassment, you may want to block someone from messaging you or viewing your Facebook profile. Thankfully, Facebook makes this a fairly straightforward process, and it doesn’t alert the other person that you blocked them.

Here’s how to block someone on Facebook.

What blocking means on Facebook

When you block someone on Facebook, it prevents that person from interacting with your Facebook profile in a variety of ways. Facebook doesn’t tell the person that they are blocked, but there are some ways that they can find out.

Blocks are also specific to each profile you have. This means that if you have multiple Facebook profiles you don’t want someone to be able to interact with, you will need to block the person on all of your other profiles.

Quick tip: Blocking someone you are friends with on Facebook will also unfriend them.



People that you have blocked cannot:

See your posts.

Invite you to Facebook groups or events.

Search for you on Facebook.

Send you private messages.

Tag you in posts.

Send you a friend request.

To keep track of who you’ve blocked, you can follow our guide. There, you also have the ability to unblock someone but you cannot block the user again for 48 hours.

How to block someone on Facebook using the desktop website

1. Go to your Facebook profile.

2. Click on the down arrow on the top right of the window.

3. Click Settings & Privacy.

Select Settings & Privacy from the dropdown menu. Kyle Wilson

4. Click on Settings.

5. Click on Privacy.

Click Privacy within the Settings menu. Kyle Wilson

6. Click on Blocking, which is located on the left side menu.

7. In the Block users menu, type in the name of the person you want to block.

Locate the Block users section. Kyle Wilson

Quick tip: You can also unblock Facebook users from the list beneath the Block users field.



8. Click Block and select the person from the list.

Click Block next to the name of the user you wish to block. Kyle Wilson

9. Click Block again to confirm that you want to block that person.

Alternatively:

1. Go to the person’s Facebook profile.

2. Click on the three horizontal dots near the top right of their profile.

3. Select Block.

Click the three dot menu and select Block. Insider

4. Click Confirm.

How to block someone on Facebook using the mobile app

These steps apply to the Facebook mobile app on any phone or tablet.

1. Search for the person’s Facebook profile and select it.

2. Tap on the three horizontal dots beside Message.

Tap the three dot menu option. Kyle Wilson

3. Tap Block from the menu.

4. In the pop-up that appears, select Block again.

Tap Block from the menu list and tap Block again to confirm. Kyle Wilson

How to block someone on Facebook using the mobile website

These directions and screenshots are nearly identical to the above for blocking inside of the mobile app. The only difference is that this is taking place in a browser.

1. Search for the person’s Facebook profile and select it.

2. Tap on the three horizontal dots beside Message.

3. Tap Block.

4. In the pop-up that appears, select Block again.

