How to block pop-ups on a Samsung Galaxy S10 in its default browser or Google Chrome, or from apps

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider There are several ways to block pop-ups on a Galaxy S10.

You can block pop-ups on a Samsung Galaxy S10 in both Google Chrome and the Samsung Internet browser.

The feature is on by default, but if pop-up blocking has been disabled on your Galaxy S10, you can re-enable it in the Settings menu of both browser apps.

Some apps can create pop-ups as well, so you should delete unneeded apps from your S10, especially if they’re sending you pop-ups.

You can’t block every pop-up ad in the world – even with advanced ad blocking software, some get through. But it is possible to prevent pop-up ads from appearing on your Galaxy S10.

The pop-up blockers are turned on by default. But if the pop-up blockers in your Galaxy S10’s web browsers have been turned off for some reason, here’s how to re-enable blocking for more convenient web browsing.

How to block pop-ups on a Samsung Galaxy s10 in Google Chrome



1. Start the Chrome app.

2. Tap the three vertical dots at the top right of the screen, and then tap “Settings” in the drop-down menu.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Open the Settings menu to re-enable the pop-up blocker.

3. Tap “Site settings.”

4. Look for “Pop-ups and redirects.” It should say “Blocked.” If it does not, tap it and then turn off pop-ups by swiping the button to the left. This can be a little confusing – the feature is turning off pop-ups, not turning on a pop-up blocker, so be sure the button is in the off position to block pop-ups.

5. On the Site settings page, also ensure that “Ads” are turned off. It should say “Blocked on some sites.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Make sure that you’ve blocked pop-ups and ads.

How to block pop-ups on a Samsung Galaxy S10 in the Samsung Internet browser



1. Start the Internet app.

2. Tap the three horizontal lines in the bottom right corner of the screen.

3. In the pop-up window, tap “Settings.”

4. Tap “Sites and downloads.”

5. Turn on “Block pop-ups” by swiping the button to the right.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Ensure that ‘Block pop-ups’ is turned on.

How to block pop-ups that come from apps on your Galaxy S10



In addition, it’s possible for malicious apps to open unwanted pop-up ads on your phone. Unfortunately, there’s no specific pop-up blocker for apps like this.

You should only install reputable apps from the Google Play or Galaxy Store, and delete apps that are questionable or unwanted.

To see how to delete unwanted apps, read the article, “How to delete apps on your Samsung Galaxy, or disable apps that can’t be removed.”

