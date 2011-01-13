How To Shut Up Annoying People On Twitter

We follow people on Twitter for a reason.



Whether it’s because they’re our friends or a news source, it’s a great way to keep up with what’s going on around the web.

But when an annoying hashtag meme or silly news trend breaks out, sometimes you just want people to shut up.

If you want to temporarily silence someone without removing them from your following list, Peter Kafka from All Things Digital found a great Android app called TweetCaster that includes a “zip it” feature that lets you temporarily block tweets from users.

Instead of tweets from “zipped” users, you see a zipper graphic instead. When you’re ready to allow the tweeter back into your life, you can easily unzip them.

We hope similar features come to more Twitter apps and desktop clients soon. It would be nice

