This Browser Extension Will Block The Olympics On The Entire Web

If you’ve had your fill of the Olympics, or just aren’t in the mood, you can block all internet exposure with handy app Olwimpics.



We discovered Olwimpics via Gizmodo and love how the extension colorfully blocks coverage, tweets, status updates and more all related to the world competition.

Olwimpics, The Olympic Blocker, is a browser extension available for Safari, Chrome, and Firefox.

It’s easy to set up:

Head to F.A.T’s website. Choose your browser: Safari, Chrome, or Firefox. And that’s it, your web experience is now Olympics free.

Olwimpics even blocks Spanish Olympic keywords as well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.