Facebook Has A Brilliant New Way To Get Rid Of Annoying App Notifications

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Facebook is rolling out a new feature that lets you block application notifications without having to plow through your privacy settings.TechCrunch reports that this new notification feature allows users to turn off pop ups that assault your mobile phone and fill your notification pane.



Facebook has also worked to tweak its notification settings in general so that you can have more control over the way that items alert you.

Facebook has also changed the the frequency of its email notifications. Users can now get a compilation of alerts instead of individual emails each time someone sends them a friend request or writes on their wall.

Here’s how the new system works:

After you log in just head to the globe icon near the top of the page.

Click that globe and now you should see a new option, “Do you want notifications from this app?”

Click Yes or No and you’re done.

