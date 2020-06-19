How to block spam emails on Yahoo by blocking specific email addresses

- You can block emails from your Yahoo inbox by using the “Blocked addresses” feature.
- With this feature, you can block specific email addresses from sending you mail.
Spam is the scourge of every email account. It’s difficult enough to maintain a clean email inbox without every advertiser on the net trying to catch your attention.
Fortunately, Yahoo email users can nip unwanted emails in the bud with the service’s blocking function.
Here’s how to block an email address from ever reaching your Yahoo inbox, using any internet browser on your Mac or PC.
How to block emails on Yahoo Mail
1. Head to Yahoo Mail in a web browser and log in, and then click the cog icon in the top-right corner, just beneath the “Home” button.
2. In the drop-down menu that opens, click “More Settings” at the bottom.
3. Click the “Security and privacy” tab in the left-side menu.
4. Next to “Blocked addresses” click “Add.”
5. Enter the email address that you want to block, and click “Save.”
You’re all set, and should see the newly-blocked email listed.
Any email you receive from that address will now be automatically deleted.
