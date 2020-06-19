How to block emails on Microsoft Outlook in 4 simple steps

Chrissy Montelli
Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/Getty ImagesYou can easily block email accounts in Microsoft Outlook.

We’ve all gotten unwanted emails at some point or another. Whether they’re from a store you visited once and got roped into a mailing list, or from someone you actually know, sometimes the “Unsubscribe” feature just isn’t enough to deter spam.

If you’ve got Microsoft Outlook as your email client, you’re in luck. Outlook allows you to block emails from senders you don’t want to hear from. The best part is that it only takes a few clicks to block a sender.

Here’s how to block emails on Outlook.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

Apple Macbook Pro (From $US1,299.00 at Apple)

Acer Chromebook 15 (From $US358.99 at Staples)

How to block emails on Outlook

1. In Outlook, click on an email from the sender you want to block.

2. Click on the arrow next to “Junk.”

3. Click on “Block.”

How to block emails on Outlook 1Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderClick ‘Block.’

4. Click “OK” on the pop-up box that appears.

How to block emails on Outlook 2Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

If you decide you don’t want to block a sender’s emails after all, you can remove their email address from your block list in your account settings.

How to block emails on Outlook 3Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderClick the trash can next to each address you want to unblock.

In your settings, click “Mail,” then choose “Junk email.” Under the header “Blocked senders and domains,” click the trash can next to whichever accounts you want to unblock, removing them from your blocked list.

embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html

Related coverage from
Tech Reference:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.