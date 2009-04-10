How To Block Digg's DiggBar From Your Site

Most publishers are thrilled to get on Digg — the site still sends a firehose of traffic.



But if you don’t like the idea of Digg’s new “DiggBar” — which frames your site in a Digg toolbar, designed to keep people on Digg, and not your site — Daring Fireball writer John Gruber has a solution. Gruber wrote a script to block DiggBar users from accessing his content, and he’s shared it.

Why would you want to do that?

“Digg sends a tremendous amount of traffic to sites that make it to the top of their front page, but it’s the worst kind of traffic: mindless, borderline illiterates,” he writes. “Good riddance, really.”

