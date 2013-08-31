How To Permanently Block All 'Candy Crush Saga' Notifications On Facebook In 2 Seconds

It’s hard to avoid the masses of people playing “Candy Crush Saga,” the addictive hit game by King.com. But you can avoid them and the annoying notifications they send you on Facebook.

The process of blocking “Candy Crush Saga” notifications from friends takes all of two seconds. Here’s how to do it.

1. Log on to Facebook and pull down the notifications tab on the top right of your home screen.

2. Hover over the X next to one of your “Candy Crush” notifications, which will prompt you to “turn off.”

3. Click the X, and it will give you the option to turn off all notifications from “Candy Crush Saga.”

4. Click “Turn Off” and voila! “Candy Crush Saga” is banned from sending you alerts. You can also alert Facebook if you feel it or another app is spamming you.

5. To make sure you did this correctly, go into your notifications settings and make sure the “Candy Crush Saga” app box is unchecked and enjoy a more quiet Facebook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.