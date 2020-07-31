How to block your Caller ID to make anonymous calls on any device

Willie B. Thomas/Getty Images Typing *67 before dialling a number will disable Caller ID on the recipient’s phone.

You can block your Caller ID to hide your phone number when making a call.

Your phone number will appear as “anonymous” or “private” on the other phone.

To block Caller ID, enter *67 followed by the number you want to call.

You can’t block your Caller ID when calling 911 or 800 numbers.

When you place a call, Caller ID displays your phone number on the recipient’s phone.

The Caller ID system is convenient, but there might be times when you don’t want to reveal your identity when you place a call. For those situations, you can block your Caller ID information.

This is a free service, and you can block your Caller ID on any device, though with a few caveats.

How to block your Caller ID



To block your phone number from appearing on the phone you are calling, do this:

1. Enter *67

2. Enter the phone number you want to call.

3. Place the call as you normally would.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Enter *67 before the number you want to dial.

Instead of your phone number, the recipient will see a description like “Anonymous” or “Private” appear on their phone. Caller ID will be blocked only for this specific call.

Limitations of Caller ID



You can’t block Caller ID when calling certain destinations. For example, you can’t block your Caller ID when you call 911 emergency services, as well as when you call 800 numbers.

How to block your Caller ID for all calls



If you want to block Caller ID permanently, contact your cellular service provider.

Most providers allow you to block Caller ID for all calls, which you can do by talking to a customer service representative or by making the choice after logging into your account on the provider’s web page.

Some smartphones also let you block caller ID in Settings. For instance, you can permanently block Caller ID on your iPhone.

