How To Block People From Filling Your Facebook Feed With Annoying Junk

Here are 10 ways to make sure Farmville, annoying event invitations, and other crap stops getting in your way on Facebook.
Solution: Hide 'em.
Let's call the annoying 'friend' Hank. To shoo Hank from your News Feed, hover over one of his posts. Click on the down-arrow, then click 'Unsubscribe from Hank.'
Facebook automatically made every user 'subscribe' to his friends when they introduced the feature, which is why all your friends can show up on your Newsfeed. When you unsubscribe from a friend, their updates no longer are part of your News Feed.
If you'd like to ignore only a certain type of posts from Hank, click the option below 'Unsubscribe from Hank,' which, for example, if you want to ignore Hank's statuses, would read, 'Unsubscribe from status updates by Hank.'
Solution: Block it.
At the top right of any Facebook page, there's a down-arrow that leads to your settings. Click it, then click 'Privacy Settings.' Scroll to the bottom and click 'Manage Blocking' next to Blocked People and Apps. Go to the bottom again, to 'Block apps,' and type the names of apps you don't want to hear from anymore.
Related problem: An app you have opted into won't leave you alone.
In that case, go to Privacy Settings and click 'Edit Settings' next to Ads, Apps and Websites. Under the first option, 'Apps you use,' click 'Edit Settings.' Look on the list for the app you hate, then click the 'x' to the right. That should do it. (If you want to otherwise adjust how the app interacts with you, click 'Edit.')
Solution: Hide it.
Go to the site's post on your Timeline and click the pencil icon. Click 'hide.'
If you regret logging into the site with Facebook, click 'remove' instead, and you won't have to worry about any more of these posts.
Solution: Block his invitations.
Go into Privacy Settings (via the down-arrow on the top right of any page) and click 'Manage Blocking' on the bottom. Under 'Block event invites,' type the name of the friend who's been sending you the annoying invites.
Note: If you think the friend will send you an invitation later on that you'll want to get, put his name down then wait until the event passes and remove his name from this list.
Solution: Unblock them! They're not gone forever!
If you hid something from your News Feed that you want back, look to the left, below your name and profile picture, and it should say News Feed under favourites. Put your cursor over it, and you'll see a pencil appear to the left. Click it, then hit 'Edit Settings.' All the people and apps you've hidden from your News Feed will be listed there. If you'd like to hear from one again, click the X next to their name.
Solution: Hide it.
The way Facebook works now is that if someone tags a picture of you, it'll ask you permission to post it on your Timeline. You can give or deny permission by going into your Activity Log, and clicking either the check (to approve) or the X (to deny).
If the photo finds its way onto your Timeline somehow, put your cursor over it and click the pencil that appears in the top right corner. Then click 'Hide from Timeline.'
If you really, really hate the photo and want to dissassociate your Facebook account from it entirely, click 'Remove tag...' There's no way to delete the photo from the web, because it's not yours, so untagging yourself is the best you can do.
If it's an egregious picture, you can report it by clicking the last option in the drop-down menu activated by clicking the pencil.
Solution: Delete it.
Find it in your Activity Log. That's the list of every single thing you've done on Facebook since you joined. You can access it by going to your personal page. It'll be below your cover photo to the right, on the same line as your name. If the embarrassing status is far in the past, use the year navigation at the top: it will say 2012 next to Activity Log, which you can change to any year since you've joined by clicking on it. Find the status, click the open circle to the right of it, then click 'Delete,' and it's gone.
Solution: Silence it.
Go to the group's page (you'll find it on the left side of the home page, under Groups). Once you're there, click Notifications in the top right corner and in the dropdown menu, click 'Off.' That will silence the group completely.
If you want to hear from the group only when a friend posts, click 'Friends' Posts' instead of 'Off.' Whether this makes the situation any better depends on how many of your friends participate frequently in the group.
Solution: Disable them.
Go into Account Settings (via the down-arrow on the top right of any page) and click Notifications in the menu to the left. Now:
If you want absolutely zero notifications whatsoever, go through the individual sections by clicking on their titles (Facebook, Photos, Groups, etc.), and uncheck all of the boxes in the column under the letter. (If you want to change SMS alerts, uncheck all of the boxes under the phone.) Quickly do this by clicking the letter itself. Note: if these boxes are all grayed out and you can't click them, that's because the Email Frequency box is check at the top right. Uncheck that first then uncheck the rest.
If you want updates only about the most important things, check the box on the top right, under Email Frequency. That will make Facebook notify you only when other people tagged you in their posts. Note that this does not include app notifications. If there's an app that's bothering you, find it under the Other Applications category and uncheck that bad boy.
Solution: Ban 'em.
Go into Privacy Settings (under the down-arrow at the top right of any page on Facebook) and click Edit Settings by Ads, Apps and Websites. Under 'Apps you use,' click 'Turn off' all apps. On the bottom left of the pop-up window, click 'Select all' then 'Turn Off Apps.'
