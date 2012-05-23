How To Block People From Filling Your Facebook Feed With Annoying Junk

Solution: Hide 'em.

Let's call the annoying 'friend' Hank. To shoo Hank from your News Feed, hover over one of his posts. Click on the down-arrow, then click 'Unsubscribe from Hank.'

Facebook automatically made every user 'subscribe' to his friends when they introduced the feature, which is why all your friends can show up on your Newsfeed. When you unsubscribe from a friend, their updates no longer are part of your News Feed.

If you'd like to ignore only a certain type of posts from Hank, click the option below 'Unsubscribe from Hank,' which, for example, if you want to ignore Hank's statuses, would read, 'Unsubscribe from status updates by Hank.'