How to block a website on a Windows 10 computer in 2 different ways

Westend61/Getty Images It’s easy to block websites on Windows 10 and prevent your children from accessing certain sites.

You can block a website on a Windows 10 computer using the Microsoft Edge browser.

To block sites through Microsoft Edge, head to Microsoft’s Family Safety site and log in with your adult Microsoft account.

Adult Microsoft accounts can’t block websites, so you’ll need to create a child’s account.

Using the Family Safety app, you can block websites on Windows 10, Xbox One, and Android devices, all at once.

Windows 10 has built-in parental controls that you can use to block undesirable websites through the Microsoft Edge web browser. This can help keep your kids safe when they’re using your computer unsupervised.

But in order to block websites, your child will need to have their own Windows user account and sign in on their own – they can’t simply use your account, because you can’t block websites on adult accounts.

Here’s how to set up a Windows account for your kids, and use it to block websites on Windows 10. Note that you can set this up using any internet browser, but once you do, the sites will only be blocked in Microsoft Edge – any other browser will be unaffected.

How to block websites on Windows 10



Set up a Windows account for kids



If your kid can already log into your Windows 10 with their own account, skip down to the next section. If not, you’ll need to start by adding a child account to your PC, so that Windows knows when they’re logged in.

1. Create an outlook.com email address for your child. After the account has been created and your child knows how to log in to check his or her email, add your child’s account to your Windows 10 PC. Start by clicking the Start button and choosing the gear-shaped Settings icon.

2. Click “Accounts” and then click “Family & other users.”

3. Click “Add a family member” and follow the directions to “add a member” and enter your child’s email address.

4. After you’ve added your child’s account, click it on the Family & other users page and click “Can log in.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Allow your child to log into your computer using their own Microsoft account.

Block websites through Microsoft’s website



1. In a web browser, go to family.microsoft.com and sign in with your adult Microsoft account.

2. Find your child’s account on the “Your family” page. Under their name, click “More options” and then click “Content restrictions.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Control website access from the ‘Content restrictions’ page.

3. In the section labelled “Web browsing,” turn on “Block inappropriate websites” by sliding the switch to the right. You should now see controls for blocking and allowing specific websites.

4. To block a website, click “Add a website you want to block” and then type or paste in the URL. You should see it appear in a list under the text box.

If you prefer, you can choose to block all sites except for a few that you specifically approve. To do that, click “Only allow these websites” and enter the sites you want to allow, one at a time, in the text box labelled “Add a website you want to allow.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Add each site you want to block one at a time.

How to block websites across Windows 10, Xbox One, and Android devices



Microsoft offers a way to block undesirable websites no matter where your child is – as long as they’re using a Windows 10, Xbox One, or an Android phone.

Microsoft’s Family Safety app is an Android app you can use to filter the content your kids can access on their devices.

1. To get started, install Family Safety on your Android phone and log in with your adult Microsoft account.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider To get started, tap on your child’s account on the home page.

2. On the home screen, tap your child’s name and then tap “Content filters.”

3. Tap “Web and search.”

4. To block a site, type or paste a URL in the “Add a website” field in the “Never allowed” section. It will appear in the list in the “Never allowed” section.

5. Tap “Save” at the top right of the screen.

You can also choose to block all sites except for a few that you specifically approve. To do that, turn on “Only let them use allowed websites” by swiping the button to the right and then and entering the sites you want to allow, one at a time, in the “Add a website” field.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider On the ‘Web and search’ page, you can add sites to block one at a time, but be sure to remember to save your changes.

Now, these websites will be blocked or allowed on every device that’s logged into your child’s Microsoft account.

