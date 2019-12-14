How to block a page on Facebook using your computer or mobile device

- You can block a page on Facebook so that the page can’t interact with your posts or reply to comments.
Facebook makes it pretty easy to block a page that you no longer want to interact with – all you have to know is the name of the page.
For those who are interested, here’s how to block a page on Facebook, using either the desktop version or mobile app:
How to block a page on Facebook using your computer
1. Go to Facebook and log into your account, if necessary.
2. Enter the name of the page you want to block in the search bar at the top of the screen and hit “Enter” on your PC keyboard or “return” on your Mac keyboard.
3. Select the correct page from the list of matches.
4. Click the three dots in the lower-right corner of the page’s cover photo.
5. Select “Block” from the dropdown list.
6. Click “Confirm” in the pop-up window.
How to block a page on Facebook using a mobile device
1. Open the Facebook app on your iPhone or Android.
2. Tap the search icon, located in the top-left of the screen.
3. Enter the name of the page you want to block and tap it when the correct one appears.
4. Tap the three dots located below the page’s profile photo and labelled “More.”
5. Select “Block.”
6. Confirm your decision by tapping “Block” again.
