How to block a number on Google Voice on desktop or mobile

OpturaDesign/Shutterstock With Google Voice, you can answer phone calls on your computer or smartphone as well as block numbers from unwanted callers.

You can easily block a number on Google Voice, which is a handy service that provides you with a free phone number that you can use to answer calls from your computer or forward them to your smartphone.

As with any phone number, your Google Voice number will invariably get its share of unwanted calls, so it’s good to know how to block callers.

Unblocking numbers on Google Voice is also very easy, so blocking numbers never has to be permanent.

In the past, your phone was a phone and your computer was a computer. However, nowadays your phone and computer can do essentially the same thing.

With Google Voice, you can place calls over the internet using your computer or smartphone. The platform gives you a free number that can forward calls to your existing phone, take voicemails, send and receive texts, and generally do all the things that you’d expect of a phone.

So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that you can also block calls using your Google Voice number, and it’s quite easy to do so on either a computer or on the app.

How to block a number on Google Voice using a computer



1. On your Mac or PC, in Google Voice, click on the number you want to block. The number should be found under your call log or voicemail.

2. Click the three little dots to the right of the number and select “Block number” from the dropdown menu.

Steven John/Business Insider You can block callers under the call log or the voicemail section of Google Voice.

3. Click “Confirm.”

Steven John/Business Insider A successfully blocked number will have a red circle with a slash displayed beside it.

You can unblock a number by repeating the above steps and selecting “Unblock number.”

How to block a number on Google Voice using a mobile device



1. Open the Google Voice app on your iPhone or Android, and tap the call or number in question.

2. Tap the three dots in the dropdown menu.

3. Tap “Block number.”

Steven John/Business Insider You can also report numbers as spam, which can help them be flagged for other users.

To unblock a number, repeat the above steps and select “Unblock number.”

