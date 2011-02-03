How To Bet On The Super Bowl

Photo: AP Images

We love talking about gambling stories and explaining all about different bets you can make on Super Bowl Sunday. But if you’re wondering how you can gamble without travelling to Vegas, here’s your guide.There are tons of great and secure ways to place bets from the comfort of your own home. Some of the more popular sites are Sportsbook.com and Bodog.com, but the only credit card they’ll accept is Visa.



We went to another well-known site, SBGGlobal.com, which is featured in the betting pages of USA Today and Yahoo! Sports, and accepts a whole host of payment methods.

Follow along as we make our Super Bowl bet.

