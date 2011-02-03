How To Bet On The Super Bowl

Photo: AP Images
We love talking about gambling stories and explaining all about different bets you can make on Super Bowl Sunday. But if you’re wondering how you can gamble without travelling to Vegas, here’s your guide.There are tons of great and secure ways to place bets from the comfort of your own home. Some of the more popular sites are Sportsbook.com and Bodog.com, but the only credit card they’ll accept is Visa.
We went to another well-known site, SBGGlobal.com, which is featured in the betting pages of USA Today and Yahoo! Sports, and accepts a whole host of payment methods.
Follow along as we make our Super Bowl bet.
Sportsbook.com and Bodog.com are bigger, but the two only accept Visa. We had a Mastercard.
A 'straight bet' is just your average, everyday, standard bet.
An 'if win' bet, has you placing money on two different bets. If the first one loses the bet ends and you lose only the money you placed on the first part of the wager. If the first bet wins, you take that money and activate the second bet. This gives you the opportunity for bigger winnings on smaller risk.
A 'reverse bet' also has you placing money on two different bets, but activates if you win either one of your two bets.
A 'parlay bet' has you betting on two or more outcomes. You only win money if you win all your bets, but the money increases exponentially as you place more bets in the parlay.
A 'round robin bet' is a series of multi-team parlays.
Now make sure to look at the different lines you can choose from. Just remember to pay attention to those -110 numbers
That negative number tells you how much money you need to bet, in order to win $100. If the number is positive, it tells you how much money your $100 bet earns you, if you win.
There's a $10 minimum. So you have to place a bet where you risk at least $10 and can win at least $10
Now that you're ready to bet. See which companies gambled poorly and what to do with your winnings...
