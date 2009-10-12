How To Bet On Good News From Google This Week

Think Google (GOOG) is going to beat estimates announcing earnings this week? Here’s how to put your money where your mouth is, according to the WSJ:



To take advantage of increases in Google stock, investors can buy October “call” options that allow them to buy the stock for $530, says Goldman Sachs derivatives strategist John Marshall. Those October calls are currently priced at $7.90 and make money if Google shares rise above $537.90 before this Friday, about 4% above last Friday’s closing price of $516.25, up 0.4% A call conveys the right to buy a company’s stock at a fixed price.

