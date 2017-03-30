How to make a LinkedIn page that wows recruiters, according to the man who just overhauled its design

Skye Gould/Business Insider; Hari Srinivasan/LinkedIn

Make a great first impression.

Srinivasan said that he and his team wanted the 'top card,' as they refer to the first portion of your profile, to mimic an interaction you'd have at a conference or meeting. The first thing a stranger would notice is how you present yourself, and then would take a glimpse at your name badge. Then the two of you would introduce yourselves by exchanging quick descriptions of who you are and what you do.

LinkedIn found that profiles with photos receive 21 times more views and nine times more connection requests. Srinivasan said you don't need a professional headshot in formal wear if that means you're going to drag your heels and leave the space blank, which reduces your chances of making connections. The app now features a photo editing tool, soon to be released on desktop, that makes photo selection and refining less of a hassle.

As for the background photo, add something with a bit of colour and personality -- Srinivasan recommends an image of where you are in the world, of the team you work with, or of something related to your job.

Plus, members who include their locations get 19 times more profile views, according to LinkedIn data.

Then, make sure to fill out your summary. 'There's no right or wrong way to do a summary,' Srinivasan said. 'It's actually the area where I say that you can be kind of the most authentic about who you are and how you want to tell your story.'