If Snooki Did It, You Can Too

Photo: TonyFelgueiras via Flickr

Evelyn Adams knows first-hand what it’s like to have everything and then lose it all. She is a two-time lottery winner from the State of New Jersey who, after many thankless nights in Atlantic City and frivolous spending, now lives in a trailer.”Winning the lottery isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be… I won the American dream but I lost it, too. It was a very hard fall. It’s called rock bottom,” says Adams.



It’s sad but true – there is no easy way to get rich. The lottery only seems to bring bad fate and by the time the get-rich-quick Internet ads and “Make $100,000 a year” spam emails tell you that wealth can be more than seamlessly obtained via following a proven method, you are too late to the game.

We all want wealth. Wealth signifies power in any human society. It buys fancy clothes, gold jewelry, fine dining, celebrity status, looks and European vacations. The one kicker is that nobody is going to hand you money.

But there is a solution. Following these three easy steps will help you get closer to your goal of growing your bank statement and decreasing that 12% AMEX bill:

1. Pick The Right Profession – Love What You Do

Owning an executive search firm, the number one mistake I see that job seekers make is that they bounce from job to job chasing a marginally increased commission. What many fail to see is that if you don’t love what you do and don’t love the company you work for, you are not going to reach your full potential.

Find a job that plays to your strengths. Pursuing jobs that solely focus on your weaknesses will only complicate the equation. Do you remember when your parents made you study maths regardless of how much you hated the subject? Statistically, that time could have been more productively spent on the subjects that you were getting A-‘s on.

Getting rich begins with excelling in your career. There is no better to do than to settle in with a company that may pay less at first, but will give you confidence in your skills via feeding you jobs and tasks that can help flourish your career.

One way or another, if you like your career, you’re going to make money. You can be the best garbage man and you’ll easily glide past seven figures. Pick the career. The money will come regardless.

2. There Are No Shortcuts – Come To Grips With This

When the majority of individuals start their own business, they do so with the mentality that others are going to either work for free or that they are going to be able to cut corners or any mixture of the two. If success was only so simplistic and easy to come by.

If you want to make money, not only do you have to put in 16+ hour days to prove yourself and become the best at what you do, you must be creative regarding the approach to get there. When it comes to making money and pursuing the career you want, everyone must follow their own path. What yours is, only you know.

Though, start by deciphering what your end goal is and map out the ways that you plan to skin the cat. Then, attack.

3. Try Not To Burn Bridges

The most successful people are quite careful about whom they burn bridges with. The more bridges a person burns, the stronger the blockades are going to be throughout their journey of chasing their career goals.

Human beings hate rejection and successful individuals despise it. This often leads to lashing out at those who do not adhere to this admiration of them. The aforementioned mentality is sure to create those blockades and the more you have, the harder your accomplishments are going to come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.