13 Scientifically Proven Ways To Be Happier

You have the power to make yourself happier.



That’s what we learned from 13 scientific studies that discovered small changes we can all make to improve our outlook on life.

From writing down the good parts of your day to simply smiling, here are a few proactive steps you can take towards becoming a happier you.

