9 scientifically verified ways to appear more attractive

Multiple studies indicate that women are more attracted to men who can make them laugh.

In one study, a psychologist asked men to tell a joke to their friends at a bar while a woman sat at a nearby table -- and the guys who told jokes were three times more likely to get her number than the people who didn't.

'The effect of a great sense of humour on women's attractions might be partially explained by the fact that funny people are considered to be more social and more intelligent, things that women seek in a mate,' writes anthropologist Gil Greengross.