INSTANT MBA: You Have To 'Go All In' To Become A Successful Entrepreneur

Today’s advice comes from Gurbaksh Chahal, founder and CEO of RadiumOne, via his article in Entrepreneur:”The best thing about the unknown is the meaning itself: If success were guaranteed, the journey wouldn’t be the same. And the journey is actually what inspires and shapes us to understand that success isn’t supposed to be easy, it’s supposed to be worth it.”



The only way to achieve your dream of being an entrepreneur is to take the first step to make it happen, says Chahal. It might seem daunting, and the natural reaction is fear of failure, but Chahal says not to be afraid.

Instead, focus 100 per cent of your energy on that first step, and once you get there the second step will come naturally. By working up to the bigger picture in increments the whole dream won’t seem so far away. If you do end up hitting a road block, you’ll have an easier time finding another route and the fear will subside.

“Many people believe they can take that entrepreneurial leap and still keep their day job, but would you be happy if you achieved only 50 per cent of your goal ⎯ half a dream? If you don’t go all in and let your intuition guide you on which risks to take, then I say don’t go in at all.”

