How To Become An AOL VP

You know how you used to be able to take an American dollar and get, like, four Canadian dollars?



Well if job titles were currency — and they kind of are, right? — that same kind of awesome exchange rate is going on for Googlers right now.

Take Allison Tepley, for example. She just quit Google, where she was a Product Marketing Manager for two years and 10 months. A source tells us she’s now become a VP at AOL.

We’ve heard Allison’s happy transfer is not an isolated incident. Word has it Kristin Kovner, the singing Googler we wrote about yesterday, also got a nice promotion to join AOL. Kal Amin, a new AOL VP, “was barely director at Google,” says a source. At Google, Jeff Levick led a small analytics team. Now he’s head of AOL’s global advertising business.

Now, old time AOLers might not like watching less experience Googlers get the jobs they’ve been coveting. But old time AOLers should probably be glad ex-Googlers are coming over to try and make AOL a company that exists in five years.

Of course, AOL should have plenty of Googlers to offer these kinds of promotions to. Google isn’t the startup it used to be, and with few top jobs to fill, it’s watching lots of talent leave.

