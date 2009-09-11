How To Become A Venture Capitalist

- How to become a VC [Chris Dixon]
- Madden sales are way down, says EA boss [WSJ]
- AIM is now a Twitter app for your iPhone [TC]
- Google says third-parties can sell the books it scans. Amazon says no thanks [WSJ]
- iSuppli: Apple will renew its AT&T exclusivity deal [All Things D]
- Microsoft is hiring up for its Wii-killer [Industry Gamers]
- Facebook Lite goes live [lite.facebook.com]
- Google’s amazing collection of Internet stats [Google UK]
- Twitter user HolyCrapStats’s more amazing collection [Twitter]
- Here comes Bing 2.0 [ZDNet]
- Don’t let Ballmer know you have an iPhone [TechFlash]
