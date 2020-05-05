How to become a 'public figure' on Instagram by changing your account settings

happydancing/Shutterstock It’s possible to get ‘public figure’ status on Instagram without having a formal blue check after your name.

You can become a public figure on Instagram by changing your settings to list your profile as a professional or business account.

Be aware, however, that this “public figure” status is somewhat controversial since it doesn’t require the checks that actual verification does, so it’s not necessarily reliable to onlookers as a sign that someone is a real public figure in the traditional sense.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On social media, verification can help signal to other users the difference between a fan account and a real public figure.The verification badge – the blue checkmark – on Instagram serves to confirm the account’s authenticity and let followers know that it is in fact the real public figure that they want to follow.

But, verification isn’t the only way to gain “public figure” status on the platform. However, before you jump on board with the alternative method, be aware that it is somewhat questionable from a public-facing standpoint, since there are no checks in place to have the “public figure” nomenclature added to your account.

With that in mind, here’s how to become a public figure without verification on Instagram.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to become a public figure on Instagram

1. Open Instagram on your iPhone or Android.

2. Toggle over to your profile.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Open up your Instagram profile.

3. Tap the three stacked lines and select “Settings.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select ‘Settings.’

4. Select “Account.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap ‘Account.’

5. Scroll to the bottom and tap “Switch to Professional Account.”

6. Tap “Creator” and then “Next.”

7. Select “Public Figure” from the suggested dropdown menu.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select ‘Public Figure.’

8. Slide toggle switch to the right if you want the “Public Figure” status displayed on your profile then press “Done.”

Alternatively, if you’re already have a professional “Creator” account, you can also be a “Public Figure” using a business account.

1. Repeat steps one to four from above.

2. Scroll to the bottom and tap “Switch to Business Account.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select ‘Switch to Business Account.’

3. Confirm your choice by hitting “Switch to Business” in the pop-up.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Confirm to ‘Switch to Business.’

4. Go back into your profile and select “Edit profile.”

5. Under “Public Business Information” select “Category.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select a category for your profile.

6. Change your category to “Public Figure.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Change the category for your profile to ‘Public Figure.’

You should then see “Public Figure” listed under your name on your profile.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.