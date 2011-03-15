How To Become A Millionaire: Sell An App 581,395 Times

InstantShift and Wix recently released an infographic that determines how many apps the average developer needs to sell to make 7-figures.



Based on the average app price in Apple’s store ($2.45*) and the cut of sales a developer receives (70%), here’s the exact formula needed to become a millionaire:

2.45 x 0.7 x 581,395 apps sold = $1,000,000 (almost).

Note: This is a theoretical excercise since you can’t actually sell an app in Apple’s store for $2.45. Instead, it’d have to cost $.99, $1.99, etc.

Not sure if your app idea is worth millions? Then you should probably take this quiz.

Or, if you’re money hungry, check out how to get rich in 6 easy steps.

Here’s InstantShift’s infographic, below.

Photo: InstantShift and Wix.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.