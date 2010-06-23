How To Become A Millionaire In Three Years

This was originally a comment made in response to a hacker news thread titled: Ask HN: How to become a millionaire in 3 years?



The comment has over 200 upvotes, which means people found it useful. I decided to add more thoughts, refine existing ones, and put it in a permanent place. This is just my own humble advice and I hope it’s useful for entrepreneurs.

I move forward the only direction

Cant be scared to fail in Search of perfection

-Jay-Z, On To The Next One

I’m going to go and replace 3 years with a “short time frame”.

Here is what you should focus on if you want to become a millionaire in a short time >

This was originially posted on Jason L. Baptiste’s blog, and is reprinted here with his permission.

