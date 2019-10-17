How to become a channel member on YouTube, and access channel-specific perks like public badges

Shutterstock You can become a channel member on YouTube to access certain channel perks.

Some YouTube channels allow you to become a member by paying a monthly fee – which gives you access to certain perks.

Becoming a channel member is a relatively easy process; you’ll just need to have your YouTube login and a payment method handy.

Here’s more about channel memberships and how to become a channel member on YouTube.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’re an avid YouTube viewer, you may have noticed, or heard about, the relatively new option to become a channel member, signified by the “Join” button located next to some channel “Subscribe” buttons on videos.

For those who are curious, or interested in getting a channel membership, here’s everything you need to know about YouTube channel memberships and how to get them:

What is a YouTube channel membership?

Channel memberships give customers access to certain perks, like being able to purchase public badges and emojis, in addition to other channel-specific perks that may change over time.

They do, however, require a monthly payment, which vary depending on the channel, the membership level you go with, and your location.

How to become a channel member on YouTube

1. Go to youtube.com and log into your account, if you aren’t already logged in.

2. Navigate to the channel for which you want to become a member and check if they have enabled the feature.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Some YouTube channels may not have the channel membership feature enabled on their page.

3. If the channel has enabled the feature, you’ll see a “Join” button on their channel page located next to the “Subscribe” button. To become a member click “Join.”

4. If multiple levels are available, select your desired membership tier from the left sidebar in the pop-up window, then click “Join.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘Join’ to start the process of becoming a YouTube channel member.

5. Add in your desired payment information to pay your monthly membership fee.

6. Click “Buy.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click ‘Buy’ to complete the process of becoming a YouTube channel member.

How to cancel your channel membership on YouTube

You can always cancel your membership later on if you decide that a membership isn’t right for you.

1. Click the “See perks” button on the channel page in question.

2. Click the “Settings” tab with a grey gear icon.

3. Click “End membership & perks.”

You can also cancel your membership on desktop through youtube.com/paid_memberships. To cancel click “See past purchases” and select “Manage purchases and refunds.” Find the membership you want to cancel and click “End membership.”

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider You can cancel your YouTube channel member subscription using two methods.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.